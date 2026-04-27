Hoeven: Working to increase funding for Farm Service Agency

North Dakota US Senator John Hoeven saids he’s working to make sure the Farm Service Agency is funded adequately.

Hoeven spoke to a meeting of the North Dakota Association of County Office Employees of FSA, in Mandan.

"We'll be very careful this year to make sure we do everything we can to make sure there is adequate funding for our FSA offices," Hoeven told the meeting. "And for all our great folks - you, that are out there, working for our farmers and ranchers. Know that you are absolutely the top, top, top priority."

Kristen Jasper is a county executive director for FSA in Kidder County, and represents the North Dakota Association. She said recent raises for existing FSA employees have helped. But Jasper said there are still issues with pay.

"If you come out of college with a four-year degree, you will start around $50,000 to $52,000 (at FSA), compared to the private sector, where a lot of those same positions are starting around $72,000," said Jasper. She's hoping Congress will increase funding for the FSA.

"A lot of us at FSA are very passionate about what we do, and about our farmers and ranchers," Jasper said. "In order to retain these quality employees, and bring in the right qualified people to work with our farmers and ranchers, we need to keep up with the pay scale."

Jasper said a hiring freeze for FSA has expired. She said there are 18 openings for managers statewide, but only five are now being trained.