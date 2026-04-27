State Representative Liz Conmy (D-Fargo) killed in a plane crash in Brooklyn Park, MN

A Fargo state lawmaker was killed Saturday morning in the crash of a small plane in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Liz Conmy represented District 11 in the North Dakota House. A Democrat, she was elected in 2022.

The plane went down shortly before noon Saturday. Conmy and a friend, Joe Cass, who was the pilot, died in the crash, which happened shortly after takeoff northwest of the Crystal airport.

In a statement, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong said he was saddened by the tragic loss.

Lieutenant Governor Michelle Strinden said she was “heartbroken” by Conmy’s death. Strinden served in the Legislature with Conmy, and said Conmy was a dear friend.

Armstroing has directed all US and North Dakota state flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Conmy’s interment.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the crash.