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D'Ya NoDak: Highlights from the 2026 Primary Election

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:25 AM CDT

Last night, as results were coming in from the Primary Election, the Prairie Public news team updated a live blog with results and news related to the election.

We’ve done live blogs before — at the Republican and Democratic conventions, and during the 2024 general election — and it’s a good way to get information out quickly without interrupting normal programming on-air.

Some news highlights from Primary Election night:

Did you like the live blog? Did it give you enough information on the results? Please let us know – we appreciate your feedback as we prepare for the election in November.

Find all results on the (new) Secretary of State website

A big shout-out goes to North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe and his team for a very welcome upgrade of the election results website. Easy to use, easy to navigate, worth the time.

A correction

In last week’s D’Ya NoDak, I said that mail-in ballots had to be in by election day because of a Presidential executive order. I was mistaken — this was due to an approved change by the state Legislature, not an executive order. My apologies.
Local News
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
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