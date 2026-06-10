D'Ya NoDak: Highlights from the 2026 Primary Election

Last night, as results were coming in from the Primary Election, the Prairie Public news team updated a live blog with results and news related to the election.

We’ve done live blogs before — at the Republican and Democratic conventions, and during the 2024 general election — and it’s a good way to get information out quickly without interrupting normal programming on-air.

Some news highlights from Primary Election night:

Did you like the live blog? Did it give you enough information on the results? Please let us know – we appreciate your feedback as we prepare for the election in November.

Find all results on the (new) Secretary of State website

A big shout-out goes to North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe and his team for a very welcome upgrade of the election results website . Easy to use, easy to navigate, worth the time.

A correction

In last week’s D’Ya NoDak, I said that mail-in ballots had to be in by election day because of a Presidential executive order. I was mistaken — this was due to an approved change by the state Legislature, not an executive order. My apologies.