Live Blog: North Dakota Primary Election 2026

On Tuesday, June 9, North Dakotans will cast their votes in the 2026 Primary Election.

The Prairie Public News Team will update this page throughout the evening as results come in.

Many statewide races are uncontested in the primary — but we'll report on the contested races, along with mayoral races in Fargo, Bismarck, and Minot. We'll also report results from the one statewide Constitutional Measure.

Voting Information

