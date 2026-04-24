Secretary of State sending a pamphlet to voters explaining Measure One on the Primary Ballot

The North Dakota Secretary of State is mailing out a pamphlet ahead of the June 9th primary.

It’s going to 450,000 active voters.

That pamphlet contains information on Measure One.

"Measure number one is a single-subject proposal," said Secretary of State Michael Howe. He said this was passed by the Legislature, to limit state Constitutional amendments to one subject.

"Right now, the Legislature, or the public, can gather signatures to change the Constitution, and put different topics in there," Howe said. " The Legislature would like that to be reduced t o a single subject."

Howe said the Legislature mandated that this pamphlet be sent to voters.

"This comes on the heels of 2024, when there were four or five statewide ballot initiatives," Howe said. "Legislators were receiving calls, asking 'What does this mean? I'm reading the legal description, and the ballot question, which is in legal terms. Can someone explain this to me, in plain language?' So the Legislature tasked our office to put the measure in plain language, and that to be sent out to each voter."

Howe said the pamphlet will include an objective summary of the measure, and what it would cost.

"It's to say what a 'yes' vote means, and what a 'no' vote means," Howe said. "Some voters may get confused about that."