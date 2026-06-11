Dakota OutRight organizers discuss inclusion and community ahead of this weekend's Capital City Pride in Bismarck

Bismarck-based nonprofit Dakota OutRight has spent decades building community and advocating for LGBTQ people across North Dakota. What began as Dakota Good Friends in the early 1990s eventually became Dakota OutRight, the organization behind Capital City Pride and other events focused on community inclusion in central North Dakota.

Ahead of this weekend's Capital City Pride celebration in Bismarck, Prairie Public’s Erik Deatherage spoke with Dakota OutRight president Jeigh Stewart and past president Erin Pringle to talk about the organization’s history and the importance of creating spaces where LGBTQ people — especially those from rural communities — can feel seen and supported.

Listen to the full interview above.

Capital City Pride takes place June 12-14 in Bismarck, featuring community events, entertainment, an interfaith service, and a Pride celebration on the Capitol grounds.