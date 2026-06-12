Banana Ball is coming to Fargo

Banana Ball is coming to the Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo later this month.

Shirley Hughes is President and CEO of Visit Fargo-Moorhead. She says Banana Ball was created to get more people interested and excited about baseball.

"It's fast-paced, continuously played baseball with eleven unique rules. In fact, one of the famous rules is that if fans catch a foul ball, it counts as an out. It's high energy, fun for all ages, it's very, very entertaining and not your traditional baseball."

The games take place June 26 and 27 at 7pm. The game is so popular, there was a lottery for tickets – making viewing options limited. But Hughes says anyone who wanted to go and couldn’t get tickets, free viewing parties are taking place at the same times at Broadway Square in Downtown Fargo. Fans can also watch the games at Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the metro area.

Hughes says the teams coming to play are the Fire Fighters and the Clowns.

"The Fire Fighters obviously celebrate heros and first responders worldwide, which, I love that nod. We love our local fire fighters as well. And then the Indianapolis Clowns - the historic team from 1935, the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. Hank Aaron's first pro team. They'll be playing each other both nights."

Local food vendors will be on hand at the Broadway Square viewing parties.