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Boelter pleads guilty in Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:12 PM CDT
Representative Melissa Hortman, Senator John Hoffman
file photo
/
Associated Press
Representative Melissa Hortman, Senator John Hoffman

The death penalty was removed from the case in a plea deal.

Vance Boelter has pleaded guilty in the case of last summer’s killings of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, as well as the shooting of another lawmaker and his wife.

Boelter had initially pleaded not guilty to six federal charges in the shootings. The change in plea came after the death penalty was removed from the case earlier this week.

June 14 will be one year since Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in the shootings. Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were injured.

Boelter had knocked on their doors in the early morning hours, wearing a mask and a police uniform, and fled the scene in a fake police vehicle. He was apprehended days later.

Boelter also faces state charges.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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