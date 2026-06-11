Boelter pleads guilty in Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Vance Boelter has pleaded guilty in the case of last summer’s killings of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, as well as the shooting of another lawmaker and his wife.

Boelter had initially pleaded not guilty to six federal charges in the shootings. The change in plea came after the death penalty was removed from the case earlier this week.

June 14 will be one year since Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in the shootings. Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were injured.

Boelter had knocked on their doors in the early morning hours, wearing a mask and a police uniform, and fled the scene in a fake police vehicle. He was apprehended days later.

Boelter also faces state charges.