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Smoky skies hover over Red River Valley

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:19 PM CDT
Hazy smoke over downtown Fargo.
D. Webster
/
Prairie Public
Hazy smoke over downtown Fargo.

A break in the heat is welcome, but the poor air quality is not.

North Dakotans looking for a break in the heat wave are getting some relief in the coming days.

Tommy Grafenauer is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. He says most of the region will have lower heat indexes over the weekend, and falling temperatures into next week.

"Most of the region, the Dakotas, northwest and west central Minnesota, and other surrounding areas - heat index values during the day should be more in the low 90s or even in the 80s, due to a combination of slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity. So it's a break from the oppressive heat we've had this past week."

Wildfires in Ontario and northern Minnesota are contributing to extremely poor air quality in the Red River Valley. Grafenauer says hopefully a shift in the winds will improve conditions on the ground.

"We do anticipate that at some point this evening, or overnight, winds to switch to more south and westerly - hopefully to push that surface smoke to the east, by some point on Friday or at the latest, into Saturday. But with that said, forecasting where the smoke is going to be and what the air quality is going to be is a difficult maneuver."

Grafenauer says when air quality reaches these levels, it’s best to avoid being outside.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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