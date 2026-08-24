David Hume Kennerly: In the Room - 60 Years on the Front Lines of History
David Hume Kennerly: In the Room - 60 Years on the Front Lines of History
A special photography exhibition featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer David Hume Kennerly. Kennerly was in the pantry of the Ambassador Hotel when Robert Kennedy was shot, photographed the war in Vietnam, and at twenty-nine became Chief Official White House Photographer for President Gerald R. Ford. The exhibition spans sixty years on the front lines of American history, on view during regular Library hours.
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Free with admission or membership; $10 exhibit-only
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jan 10, 2027.
Event Supported By
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
3410 Chateau RoadMedora, North Dakota 58645
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com