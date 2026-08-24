Dockdogs! An exciting canine aquatic sports event that includes dogs of all breeds, sizes, and abilities! Come enjoy the show or enter your pooch, competitions are open to any and everyone! There will also be food trucks, a cash bar, and vendors!

Watch dogs compete in a high-flying water jump contest where they run down a 36-foot dock and leap into a large pool of water! Come out and support a fun event, have a delicious snack, tasty ice cream, cold beer, or flavorful coffee! There will be something for everyone!

September 4th, 5th, & 6th! Find the full schedule on our website, Facebook, or dockdogs.com

