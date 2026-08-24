Dockdogs
Dockdogs
Dockdogs! An exciting canine aquatic sports event that includes dogs of all breeds, sizes, and abilities! Come enjoy the show or enter your pooch, competitions are open to any and everyone! There will also be food trucks, a cash bar, and vendors!
Watch dogs compete in a high-flying water jump contest where they run down a 36-foot dock and leap into a large pool of water! Come out and support a fun event, have a delicious snack, tasty ice cream, cold beer, or flavorful coffee! There will be something for everyone!
September 4th, 5th, & 6th! Find the full schedule on our website, Facebook, or dockdogs.com
Stark County Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Stark County Fairgrounds
701-690-3208
tdolechek@starkcountynd.gov
Artist Group Info
tdolechekscndgov@gmail.com
Stark County Fairgrounds
South 4024, ND-22Dickinson, North Dakota 58601
701-690-3208
tdolechekscndgov@gmail.com