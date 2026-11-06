Donna Gilbertson Benefit

The Men of Faith Lutheran Church will host a Spaghetti Benefit Dinner for Donna and John Gilbertson on Monday, October 23rd starting at 5:30pm at the church. Donna has been in and out of care at Sanford Hospital and St. Vincents Nursing Home continuously since February 10th. She has had blood circulation problems from the side effects of diabetes. They started with the removal of toes on her left leg and eventually had to remove the left leg below the knee. Healing had begun and they were getting her fitted with a prosthesis. Then they had to remove the right leg below the knee. Now they think she has had light strokes. They are trying to coordinate and reduce the number of her medications and that seems to be helping.