West Fargo teacher receives national award

A West Fargo elementary school teacher has won a national award.

It comes from Honored, a national non-profit that honors great teachers.

The recipient is Anna Tywinski, a third grade teacher at Westside Elementary. She was nominated by Jamie Bommersbach, who said Tywinski had her son in second grade. Bommersbach said her son is both ADHD and autistic.

"He's very, very smart," Bommersbach said. "There were some behavioral issues, and he was behind a little bit, socially."

Bommersbach said her son spent most of his time in second grade, in a special-ed room, and not much time in the classroom.

"Anna just kept trying to build a relationship with him, and get him into the classroom more," Bommersbach said. She also said toward the end of the 2nd grade, her son was spending more time in the classroom.

Then Tywinski was asked to move to the third grade. Bommersbach said she agreed, but asked to have her child in her classroom.

"I was like, what kind of teacher asks ro have the 'hard kid' again," Bommersbach said. "And she's like, 'we built a bond, and I know there's way more I can do for him, and I want to keep working with him."

Bommersbach said by the end of that year, her son was in the classroom 95 percent of the time. And she said since that time, she has kept in contact with him.

"She's just above and beyond what a normal teacher does," Bommersbach said.

Tywinski said the nomination for the award came as a surprise.

"It's been special to see the support, and all the transitions, from second grade, and how much he's grown, and being able to share his success with everyone," Tywinski said.

Tywinski still teaches third grade. She received a $5,000 cash award.