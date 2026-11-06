Upgrade coming to the wind farm south of Minot

A wind farm south of Minot will be undergoing some upgrades.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission approved Basin Electric’s plans for the Prairie Winds ND 1 project. That wind farm currently has 77 turbines, each capable of generating 1.5 megawatts of electricity.

Basin had originally proposed upgrading each of the turbines to 1.6 megawatts, and replacing the blades.

"Right now, they're 35 meter blades," said Commissioner Jill Kringstad. "They planned to go to upgrade them with 45 meter blades, replacing the hub, main shaft and gearbox. And do all that using the existing towers and foundations."

Kringstad said that would have increased the maximum turbine height by 33 feet. But she said after the Commission held its public hearing, Basin contacted the PSC, saying it had been working with the Federal Aviation Administration.

"It was determined that 26 of the turbines are now eligible for those height increases," Kringstad said. "Basin Electric has agreed it will not install longer blades on those specific turbines."

Kringstad said in total, Basin is proposing to upgrade 50 of the 77 turbines. She said that means the total nameplate generation from Prairie Winds ND 1 would go from 115.5 megawatts to 120.5 megawatts.

The estimated cost of the upgrade is $200 million.

It was unanimously approved. But Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart had a request of Basin, because the wind farm is near US Highway 83.

"I encourage Basin to be very informative on this project," Haugen-Hoffart said. "When you start, let not only the participating and non-participating elected officials and the public know you will be using that highway."