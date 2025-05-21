Proposed wind farm near Wishek asking for waiver of lighting requirement

Developers of the proposed “Badger Wiind” project near Wishek have asked the North Dakota Public Service Commission for a waiver of its requirement that wind farms have a “light mitigating technology system” or “aircraft detection system” for nine of its 92 turbines.

That system turns lights on and off, depending on aircraft in the area.

"The Federal Aviation Administration did not approve the use of an 'aircraft detection lighting system,' or ADLS, on these nine turbines," said Commissioner Jill Kringstad. "It is requiring that standard, synchronized red lights be utilized."

Kringstad says the FAA’s denial is based on proximity to the Wishek airport.

The PSC originally adopted the ADLS standard, after complaints about the blinking red lights.

The hearing is scheduled for July 1.