© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Never fret with Ben Ranson's new guitar

Prairie Public
Published November 5, 2026 at 1:08 PM CST
Ben Ranson | Prairie Public
1 of 2  — IMG_4928.jpeg
Ben Ranson | Prairie Public
Erik Deatherage / Prairie Public
Ben Ranson | Prairie Public
2 of 2  — IMG_4932.jpeg
Ben Ranson | Prairie Public
Erik Deatherage / Prairie Public

Into the Music host Mike Olson heard Ben Ranson playing cool licks on his invention, and wanted to know more about it.

What happens when musical creativity meets a little engineering ingenuity? Minnesota singer-songwriter Ben Ranson has developed a patented guitar with “palm frets,” allowing musicians to change bass notes using the heel of their hand while playing melodies at the same time.

Hear how Ranson's invention could open up new possibilities for guitarists in this week's Into the Music.

Want to try it yourself? Ranson will demonstrate his invention at Flatland Guitars in Fargo this Saturday, November 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. Musicians are invited to get their hands on the instrument and discover what it can do!
Local News
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate