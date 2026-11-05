Never fret with Ben Ranson's new guitar

Into the Music host Mike Olson heard Ben Ranson playing cool licks on his invention, and wanted to know more about it.

What happens when musical creativity meets a little engineering ingenuity? Minnesota singer-songwriter Ben Ranson has developed a patented guitar with “palm frets,” allowing musicians to change bass notes using the heel of their hand while playing melodies at the same time.

Hear how Ranson's invention could open up new possibilities for guitarists in this week's Into the Music.

Want to try it yourself? Ranson will demonstrate his invention at Flatland Guitars in Fargo this Saturday, November 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. Musicians are invited to get their hands on the instrument and discover what it can do!