Board of Higher Education selects presidents for Valley City State University and the State College of Science

The interim presidents at Valley City State University and the State College of Science at Wahpeton are no longer "interim."

The state Board of Higher Education has voted to give Allen Burgad the job at Valley City. He replaces Allen LaFave.

The vote for Burgad was unanimous.

"You've done all the things we asked you to, and hoped you would do, when we named you as the interim," said Board chair Kevin Black. "The feedback from your won campus has been overwhelmingly positive. The faculty, the staff and students have acknowledged that you are a very humble and inclusive and collaborative leader. We're very excited for you, and you should be very proud, and we have very high hopes for the work you will continue at Valley City State."

Meanwhile, the Board voted to name Lisa Karch (rhymes with ‘harsh’) as the president of the State College of Science at Wahpeton. She had also been an interim president.

Karch had served several roles at NDSCS, and came back to campus July first.

The Board did not conduct a formal search for the NDSCS presidency.

Board chair Black called her an exceptional leader.

"The timing here matters," Black said. "The world does not fit into the State Board of Higher Education's perfect monthly meeting schedule, and we have a lot of important work to do. It was important to maintain that momentum, and building relationships with other government partners. And, most importantly, having steady leadership as we move into this Legislative session."

Two Board members voted against naming Karch. Both Michelle Kommer and Curtis Biller said they didn’t have anything against Karch, but thought there should have been a search process.

