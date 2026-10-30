Bismarck School Superintendent: There are areas of teacher shortages

The Superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools says the district is experiencing potential teacher shortages.

A recent report from the state’s Department of Public Instruction says a number of local school districts are reporting teacher vacancies. And some report having trouble filling those vacancies.

"We probably don't have the level of vacancies that I hear from some of my Class "B" brothers and sisters out there," said Bismarck School Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fastnacht. "But we also know, it's taking additional work and time to fill those vacancies we have, than we did in the past. And we also know we're seeing a lot less applicants, as our applicant pools are shrinking."

Fastnacht said the district is seeing significant challenges in hiring special education teachers.

"People coming out of college with that degree or that interest is shrinking," Fastnacht said. "You also see fatigue. You see the challenges of being a teacher that works with that population, and the stresses of that. Or even middle-of-career teachers are saying,'I just can't do it anymore."

Fastnacht said he welcomes the proposal to use some of the money in the Common Schools Trust Fund to give teachers bonuses, to help recruit and retain teachers. That proposal will be before state lawmakers in 2027.

"When our young people are leaving high school, and they see bonuses health care gives to young people when they're leaving college, and one-time bonuses of $20,000 to $25,000 to come be a nurse, or work in those fields, it's hard to compete. We've never done that for students who want to teach. The state taking that on? Great."

But Fastnacht said he also hopes the Legislature will also add money to the per pupil payments to schools – which will help all the employees in a school district.