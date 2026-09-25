Napoleon educator named North Dakota 'Teacher of the Year' for 2027

An agricultural education teacher from Napoleon has been named North Dakota’s 2027 “Teacher of the Year.”

Brian Schneider has been a teacher for 40 years, with 35 of those at Napoleon. He was one of the four finalists for the honor.

Schneider teaches students in grades 7 through 12. Under his leadership, Napoleon’s chapter of the Future Farmers of America has won more than 150 state championships and three national championships.

Schneider was honored at a state Capitol ceremony.

"As teachers, we don't simply teach a subject or a skill," Schneider said. "We help shape the people who will build our communities and the future of North Dakota. We have the opportunity each and every day to make a difference in a young person's life. Every day, that's what makes this profession so amazing."

Schneider will take over for in January from the 2026 Teacher of the Year, Frannie Tunseth of the Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg school.