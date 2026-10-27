Survey shows unfilled teaching positions in a number of schools

The Department of Public Instruction conducted its annual survey of unfilled teaching positions.

And it shows a number of unfilled teaching positions across the state.

State School Superintendent Levi Bachmeier said the survey is optional, and about a quarter of the school districts participated. But he said the results are illustrative.

"We have identified over 250 unfilled teaching positions across our state, which provides the data that I'm seeing in all the schools I've been visiting — that we have a critical workforce shortage," Bachmeier said.

Areas identified as critical shortage include elementary and high school teachers, counselors, career and technical education instructors, art and music teachers, speech and language pathologists and special education instructors.

"The hardest part of my job is visiting those schools, and seeing empty classrooms," Bachmeier said. "But my hope is that, by sharing information like this, we can continue to draw attention to the problem. And I think one of the greatest threats facing out schools, which is to be unable to hire the professionals that our students deserve."

Bachmeier said this shows how the proposed new “STAYS” program, which would provide teachers with bonuses, using proceeds from the state’s Common Schools Trust Fund, could help retain and attract teachers.

"I won't say it's going to solve our problems overnight, or be a singular silver bullet," Bachmeier said. "But we know that compensation is a reality, particularly in recruiting individulas to go into the noble profession that is education. I hope that this changes the conversation in North Dakota."