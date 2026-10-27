D’Ya NoDak: Elections – Finally!

Next Tuesday, November 3, is the Midterm Election — which probably means a late night for the Prairie Public news team.

We’ll be around to bring you results as we receive them, with Todd and Danielle live blogging on our website, and myself on the radio control board.

We’ll be looking at the big statewide races, as well as the makeup of the upcoming Legislative session, and the measures on the ballot. Two of the most interesting are Measure 1, which changes approval of an initiated Constitutional measure from 50 percent to 60 percent. The other Measure 2, the free school meals Constitutional amendment.

Then, we get a little bit of a break before the Legislature’s organizational session in December, which will include Gov. Armstrong’s budget address. In January, Armstrong gives his State Of The State address, and the Legislative work begins.

Judging from the discussions during the interim, the Legislature will have a lot to tackle.

Post-election spending reports

Spending reports will be interesting to see after the election is over. It appears spending on the campaigns for and against Measure One will be worth looking into. Both sides are up on paid media, and this could be a close call.

By the way, don’t ask me to make any predictions. I have no track record of successful predictions. And I’m not in that pundit business — Sorry, not sorry.

Dave-isms

One final note: A listener sent me a text saying how much he liked a certain “Dave-ism” attached to the first snowfall. I would read the forecast, then whisper the word “snow.” Glad you’re listening!