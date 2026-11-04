Horace approves fireworks ordinance change

The voters of Horace, North Dakota have spoken – and they say it’s time to change their longstanding fireworks ordinance.

As the city exploded in population in recent years, a local topic of discussion became whether or not lighting off fireworks for ten days leading up to the 4th of July was the right idea. Alan and Karen Turnmire circulated a petition this summer to get the question on this November’s ballot – should we change that window of time from ten days to three?

Turnmire said three days was chosen because cities of similar size in North Dakota had similar ordinances about fireworks.

In the end, Horace answered that question with a resounding yes. With over 2,000 votes cast, just over 60 percent approved the measure.