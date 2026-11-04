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Horace approves fireworks ordinance change

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:24 AM CST
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The city will shorten its window for lighting off fireworks for the 4th of July from ten days to three.

The voters of Horace, North Dakota have spoken – and they say it’s time to change their longstanding fireworks ordinance.

As the city exploded in population in recent years, a local topic of discussion became whether or not lighting off fireworks for ten days leading up to the 4th of July was the right idea. Alan and Karen Turnmire circulated a petition this summer to get the question on this November’s ballot – should we change that window of time from ten days to three?

Turnmire said three days was chosen because cities of similar size in North Dakota had similar ordinances about fireworks.

In the end, Horace answered that question with a resounding yes. With over 2,000 votes cast, just over 60 percent approved the measure.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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