Enjoy summer programs at Camp Hancock State Historic Site

Enjoy free interactive learning programs for all ages at Camp Hancock State Historic Site in Bismarck. Day cares and summer camps are encouraged to attend. Groups are asked to contact the site supervisor in advance of their planned visit to ensure the best possible experience. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cookies and lemonade will be served.

May 27, Grass Heads, 1-3 p.m. Create a whimsical grass head character using simple materials. Learn how grass seeds sprout and grow into “hair” that can be trimmed or styled as it grows.

June 3, Slime, 1-3 p.m. Make your own slime with non-toxic ingredients. Stretch, squish, and explore creativity while making a sensory-friendly creation to take home.

June 10, Sun Prints, 1-3 p.m. Design beautiful prints by placing plants on light-sensitive paper and exposing them to sunlight. During this hands-on cyanotype craft, experiment with shapes, shadows, and nature to produce a one-of-a-kind artwork.

June 24, God’s Eye Craft, 1-3 p.m. Fashion this simple art piece by wrapping colorful yarn around two sticks to form a diamond-shaped design. First made in Mexico as symbol of protection and good wishes, its popularity spread throughout the continent starting in the 16th century.

For more information, contact Johnathan Campbell, shsfgm@nd.gov or 701.328.9528. Camp Hancock State Historic Site, 101 E. Main Ave. in Bismarck, is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The site grounds with outdoor interpretive signs are open year-round. Buildings are open by appointment. Find upcoming State Historical Society events at history.nd.gov/events.

