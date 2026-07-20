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Everly Brothers Experience

Everly Brothers Experience

National performing singers The Zmed Brothers take the audience through the life and times of the famous Don and Phil Everly whom we all know as the Everly Brother.

The Zmed’s rendition of he music left us by the Everly Brothers will leave you wanting more. Don’t miss this group performing the music of the renowned Everly Brothers

Pelican Rapids High School Fine Arts
$25. No reserved seats so come early.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Falling Creek Players
7012152170
breezylake69@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Zmed Brothers
Pelican Rapids High School Fine Arts
100 South Main Street
Pelican Rapids, Minnesota 56572
7012152170
breezylake69@gmail.com
Falling Creek Players