Everly Brothers Experience
Everly Brothers Experience
National performing singers The Zmed Brothers take the audience through the life and times of the famous Don and Phil Everly whom we all know as the Everly Brother.
The Zmed’s rendition of he music left us by the Everly Brothers will leave you wanting more. Don’t miss this group performing the music of the renowned Everly Brothers
Pelican Rapids High School Fine Arts
$25. No reserved seats so come early.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Falling Creek Players
7012152170
breezylake69@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Zmed Brothers
Pelican Rapids High School Fine Arts
100 South Main StreetPelican Rapids, Minnesota 56572
7012152170
breezylake69@gmail.com