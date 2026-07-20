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Everly Brothers Experience

Everly Brothers Experience

Zmed Brothers take the audience through the life and times of the renowned Everly Brothers. Hear the Zmed brothers present a quality performance of the hits that were such a deep influence on rock and roll music that followed.
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Pelican Rapid HS Auditorium
All seats general admission for $25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Falling Creek Player
7012152170

Artist Group Info

Zmed Brothers
Pelican Rapid HS Auditorium
300 south Main Street
Pelican Rapids, Minnesota 56572
7012152170