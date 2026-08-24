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Expedition: Greenland documentary film

Expedition: Greenland documentary film

Join The Study for a screening of the award-winning documentary Expedition: Greenland, followed by a live conversation and audience Q&A with North Dakota physician and expedition team member Dr. Jon Solberg. Explore leadership, resilience, teamwork, and decision-making through the story of the first-ever south-to-north vehicle crossing of Greenland's ice sheet.

Bismarck State College - Schafer Hall
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Study
amber@thestudynd.org
thestudynd.org
Bismarck State College - Schafer Hall
1500 Edwards Ave
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501