Expedition: Greenland documentary film
Expedition: Greenland documentary film
Join The Study for a screening of the award-winning documentary Expedition: Greenland, followed by a live conversation and audience Q&A with North Dakota physician and expedition team member Dr. Jon Solberg. Explore leadership, resilience, teamwork, and decision-making through the story of the first-ever south-to-north vehicle crossing of Greenland's ice sheet.
Bismarck State College - Schafer Hall
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Study
amber@thestudynd.org
Bismarck State College - Schafer Hall
1500 Edwards AveBismarck, North Dakota 58501