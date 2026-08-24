Expedition: Greenland documentary film
Expedition: Greenland documentary film
Join The Study for a screening of the documentary Expedition: Greenland, followed by a live conversation and audience Q&A with North Dakota physician and expedition team member Dr. Jon Solberg. Discover the remarkable story of the first successful south-to-north vehicle crossing of Greenland's ice sheet and explore themes of leadership, resilience, teamwork, and decision-making under extreme conditions.
Minot State University
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Study
amber@thestudynd.org
Minot State University
500 University Ave WMinot, North Dakota 58707
(800) 777-0750
AskMSU@MinotStateU.edu