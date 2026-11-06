Faith Lutheran Church's annual COOKIE WALK
Faith Lutheran Church's annual COOKIE WALK
Faith Lutheran Church's annual Cookie Walk is Saturday, December 12 at 1402 East Avenue C, Bismarck. Cost is $10.00 per pound. Also, for sale are specialty items, unique gifts, Christmas cards. Doors will be open from 9 til noon. An elevator is located on the north side by the parking lot. Come early to pick out your favorite treats.
Faith Lutheran Church - Bismarck ND
09:00 AM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Faith Lutheran Church - Bismarck
7012232236
Faith Lutheran Church - Bismarck ND
1402 East Avenue CBismarck, North Dakota 58501
7012232236