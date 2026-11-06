© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Faith Lutheran Church's annual COOKIE WALK

Faith Lutheran Church's annual COOKIE WALK

Faith Lutheran Church's annual Cookie Walk is Saturday, December 12 at 1402 East Avenue C, Bismarck. Cost is $10.00 per pound. Also, for sale are specialty items, unique gifts, Christmas cards. Doors will be open from 9 til noon. An elevator is located on the north side by the parking lot. Come early to pick out your favorite treats.

Faith Lutheran Church - Bismarck ND
09:00 AM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Faith Lutheran Church - Bismarck
7012232236
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church - Bismarck ND
1402 East Avenue C
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501
7012232236