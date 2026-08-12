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Fall Gun Show

Fall Gun Show

The Red River Range Annual Gunshow is back and better bigger than ever! Show times are Friday Sept 11th from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday Sept 12th from 8am to 4pm. Admission is $5. Concessions are available.

Red River Range
$5
04:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Red River Range
701-799-9594
rrrmc@rrrmc.com
www.rrrmc.com

Artist Group Info

fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com
Red River Range
640 16th St NE
West Fargo, North Dakota 58078
701-799-9594
rrrmc@rrrmc.com
www.rrrmc.com