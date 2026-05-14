FM Kicks Band - Summer Park Concert at Gooseberry
FM Kicks Band - Summer Park Concert at Gooseberry
Enjoy the high-powered FM Kicks Band’s instrumental and vocal performances at our Summer Park Series at Gooseberry Mound Park!
Featuring a variety of musical styles in the style of Buddy Rich, Stan Kenton, Ella Fitzgerald, Maynard Ferguson, Count Basie, and more. Take a break from your busy schedule; get your feet stomping and your heart pumping!
Established in 1975 by Dr. Edward Christianson to provide local musicians an opportunity to play great big-band musical literature, improve their improvisational jazz skills, and socialize with other music lovers.
Today, as a 501(c)3, our passion for music extends into education as we work with local schools to promote and preserve America's original musical art form.
Gooseberry Mound Park
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead
2187904492
fmkicksband@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead
Gooseberry Mound Park
100 22nd Ave SMoorhead, Minnesota 56560