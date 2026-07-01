Fort Mandan brings history to life with Bird Watching Nature Walk interactive program

Discover summer fun at Fort Mandan State Historic Site, Washburn. Enjoy free interactive learning programs for all ages. Learn new skills and create hands-on projects centered on the themes of naturalism in July, survival in August, and agriculture and ecology in September. Programs are offered throughout the day.

June 29-July 3, Bird Watching Nature Walk. Head out on a birding adventure along the trail at Fort Mandan. Binoculars, a bird guide, and a field journal will be supplied.

July 4-5, Pinecone Bird Feeders. Create a feeder to invite feathered friends to visit your yard.

July 6-10, Edible Plants of the Expedition. Learn about some of the plants the expedition observed in this area and how those plants are used today.

July 11-12, Nesting Balls. Create a construction site for your feathered friends. Make a source of nesting materials for birds.

July 13-17, Geology of the Expedition. Discover the different geographical features the men of the Lewis and Clark Expedition encountered in North Dakota.

July 18-19, Bird Scavenger Hunt. Follow the clues from your feathered friends on a scavenger hunt across the grounds of Fort Mandan.

July 20-24, Geology of the Expedition. Discover the different geographical features the men of the Lewis and Clark Expedition encountered in North Dakota.

July 25-26, River Walk. Walk along the Missouri River trail while observing the area’s nature and ecology in the spirit and footsteps of Lewis and Clark.

These programs are part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

For more information, contact Interpretive Coordinator Bethany Schatz, 701.462.8535 or lcic@nd.gov. The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan State Historic Site are managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Both locations are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 30. Find additional upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.

