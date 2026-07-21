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Fraser, Ltd. presents Cookies with the Claus Family

Fraser, Ltd. presents Cookies with the Claus Family

This is a free event and is open to the community! Join us for an afternoon of entertainment and fun!

🌟 Santa and the Claus Family will arrive by horse-drawn sleigh at 1pm on Friday, November 27th at the FARGODOME!

Activities include:
💌 Santa's Mailbox
🍪 Cookie Decorating
🛷 Sleigh Rides
🎨 Face Painting
🎉 Bouncy House
🎄 Holiday Art Project
🎅🏼🤶🏼 Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Fargodome
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Fraser, Ltd.
701-232-3301
fraser@fraserltd.org
www.fraserltd.org
Fargodome
1800 N University Dr N
Fargo, North Dakota 58102