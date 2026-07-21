Fraser, Ltd. presents Cookies with the Claus Family

This is a free event and is open to the community! Join us for an afternoon of entertainment and fun!

🌟 Santa and the Claus Family will arrive by horse-drawn sleigh at 1pm on Friday, November 27th at the FARGODOME!

Activities include:

💌 Santa's Mailbox

🍪 Cookie Decorating

🛷 Sleigh Rides

🎨 Face Painting

🎉 Bouncy House

🎄 Holiday Art Project

🎅🏼🤶🏼 Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus!