Fraser, Ltd. presents Cookies with the Claus Family
Fraser, Ltd. presents Cookies with the Claus Family
This is a free event and is open to the community! Join us for an afternoon of entertainment and fun!
🌟 Santa and the Claus Family will arrive by horse-drawn sleigh at 1pm on Friday, November 27th at the FARGODOME!
Activities include:
💌 Santa's Mailbox
🍪 Cookie Decorating
🛷 Sleigh Rides
🎨 Face Painting
🎉 Bouncy House
🎄 Holiday Art Project
🎅🏼🤶🏼 Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
Fargodome
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fraser, Ltd.
701-232-3301
fraser@fraserltd.org
Fargodome
1800 N University Dr NFargo, North Dakota 58102