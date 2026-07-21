Fraser, Ltd.'s 26th Annual Festival of Trees

Join us for a family-friendly holiday tradition! Fraser, Ltd.’s Festival of Trees highlights Christmas trees sponsored and/or decorated by community businesses, organizations, and families. This event brings the community together to provide Christmas trees for families in need and helps financially support Fraser, Ltd.

Don’t miss:

🎅 Santa’s Mailbox - Bring your kids to drop off their letters to Santa in the big red mailbox. All ages are welcome!

🥫 The Art of Humanity Food Drive - This holiday season, drop off non-perishable food items at The Art of Humanity Tree at the FARGODOME or at Fraser, Ltd., 2902 S University Dr. Your donation helps provide essential support to people in our community.

Contact us for more details at 701-232-3301 or fraser@fraserltd.org.