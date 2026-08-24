© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Kelly Armstrong and Karl Rove in Conversation

Governor Kelly Armstrong and Karl Rove in Conversation

How do national political strategy and big-picture policy priorities translate into the practical realities of governing a state? Governor Kelly Armstrong and Karl Rove join Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Executive Director Robbie Lauf for a wide-ranging public conversation on strategy, leadership, and turning ideas into action. Presented by the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

Founders Hall, University of Mary
$27.30
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
https://www.trlibrary.com
Founders Hall, University of Mary
7500 University Drive
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
https://www.trlibrary.com