Governor Kelly Armstrong and Karl Rove in Conversation
Governor Kelly Armstrong and Karl Rove in Conversation
How do national political strategy and big-picture policy priorities translate into the practical realities of governing a state? Governor Kelly Armstrong and Karl Rove join Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Executive Director Robbie Lauf for a wide-ranging public conversation on strategy, leadership, and turning ideas into action. Presented by the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.
Founders Hall, University of Mary
$27.30
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
Founders Hall, University of Mary
7500 University DriveBismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com