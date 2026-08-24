Happy Harvesters Preschool Discovery Hour
Happy Harvesters Preschool Discovery Hour
Fall is in the air at Happy Harvesters Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore the science of the harvest through hands-on activities, sensory play, and seasonal discoveries with our friends from NDSU Extension.
Activities Include:
Sort pumpkins, leaves, and gourds
Calico corn weaving
Harvest pretend play
and more!
September 9 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM* at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free Program | Best for ages 3–5
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
09:00 AM - 09:45 AM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501