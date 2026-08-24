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Happy Harvesters Preschool Discovery Hour

Happy Harvesters Preschool Discovery Hour

Fall is in the air at Happy Harvesters Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore the science of the harvest through hands-on activities, sensory play, and seasonal discoveries with our friends from NDSU Extension.

Activities Include:
Sort pumpkins, leaves, and gourds
Calico corn weaving
Harvest pretend play
and more!

September 9 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM* at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free Program | Best for ages 3–5

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
09:00 AM - 09:45 AM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
www.gatewaytoscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary Avenue
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501