Fall is in the air at Happy Harvesters Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore the science of the harvest through hands-on activities, sensory play, and seasonal discoveries with our friends from NDSU Extension.

Activities Include:

Sort pumpkins, leaves, and gourds

Calico corn weaving

Harvest pretend play

and more!

September 9 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM* at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free Program | Best for ages 3–5