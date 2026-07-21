The annual Ice Cream Social will feature music of the 1950s and 1960s. An outdoor dance floor provides the perfect opportunity to waltz and polka to Victor Schwahn's accordion music and then rock and roll to the 1960s music of the Ravens. The event is open to the public with free ice cream and hot dogs. The event is sponsored by the Friends Group, The Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors' Mansion State Historic Site, in partnership with the State Historical Society of ND. The Friends group supports restoration projects and public programs. Visitors are also invited to tour the former home of 20 ND governors from 1893 to 1960.