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Jazz Festival at Gooseberry Park

Jazz Festival at Gooseberry Park

Join us for the annual Summer Jazz Festival hosted by the Kicks Band of Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday, August 2 from noon–5 PM at Gooseberry Mound Park in Moorhead.

Spend the afternoon enjoying live jazz in one of the area’s most beautiful parks, featuring a wide variety of local musicians and groups ranging from big bands to small jazz combos.

Bring a lawn chair, bring some friends, and come celebrate the incredible jazz community here in Fargo-Moorhead. Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or just looking for a great afternoon of live music outdoors, we’d love to see you there.

This Activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.
This Activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from The Arts Partnership, Fargo.

Gooseberry Mound Park
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead
2187904492
fmkicksband@gmail.com
www.fmkicksband.com
Gooseberry Mound Park
100 22nd Ave S
Moorhead, Minnesota 56560