Jazz Festival at Gooseberry Park

Join us for the annual Summer Jazz Festival hosted by the Kicks Band of Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday, August 2 from noon–5 PM at Gooseberry Mound Park in Moorhead.

Spend the afternoon enjoying live jazz in one of the area’s most beautiful parks, featuring a wide variety of local musicians and groups ranging from big bands to small jazz combos.

Bring a lawn chair, bring some friends, and come celebrate the incredible jazz community here in Fargo-Moorhead. Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or just looking for a great afternoon of live music outdoors, we’d love to see you there.

This Activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.

This Activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from The Arts Partnership, Fargo.