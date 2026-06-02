Early voting is underway in North Dakota

North Dakota’s primary election is a week away, but voters may begin casting their ballots this week as part of early voting.

Secretary of State Michael Howe says eight counties currently offer in-person early voting options.

"Starting Monday, June 1st - Sioux, Stutsman and Ward Counties; June 2nd, Cass and Grand Forks Counties; June 3rd, Burleigh County; and then Morton and Stark Counties will start early voting on June 4th."

Howe says voter ID law in North Dakota permits driver’s licenses, non-drivers ID, tribal ID and long-term care certificates as proof of identification when voting.

He says North Dakota’s elections are secure, and contain several checks and balances to ensure that voting early in person, absentee or by mail, or on election day runs smoothly and accurately.

He says a great way to understand how secure elections are is by volunteering to work in one.

"Call your county office and say, 'I'd like to participate and help conduct the next election.' It's a great way to get a behind the scenes look, and you can see for yourselves - all the checks and balances, all that takes place to make sure North Dakota elections are conducted in a secure manner."

Howe says the state needs about 3,000 poll workers to run a successful election.