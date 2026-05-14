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Jazz Festival Saturday Night @ Four & Four

Jazz Festival Saturday Night @ Four & Four

Start the FM Summer Jazz Fest off right the night before at Jazz Night at Four & Four on Friday, August 1 from 5:00–9:00 PM in Fargo.

The evening will feature performances by the Race Hoglund Combo, Brian Hanagan and Friends, the FM Kicks Band and Friends, and more.

Admission:
• $20 adults
• $10 college students with ID
• 18 and under free

Then join us the following day for the Fargo-Moorhead Jazz Festival at Gooseberry Mound Park in Moorhead, featuring an afternoon of live jazz ranging from big bands to small combos performed by many of the area’s outstanding local musicians.

This activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.

This activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from The Arts Partnership, Fargo.

Four & Four at Sidestreet Grille and Pub
10-20
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead
2187904492
fmkicksband@gmail.com
www.fmkicksband.com
Four & Four at Sidestreet Grille and Pub
404 4th Ave N
Fargo, North Dakota 58102