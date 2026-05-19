Joel Land Jazztet - Free Concert

Dakota West Arts Council (DWAC) presents Summer Songs Concert Series at General Sibley Park and Campground in partnership with Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

- FREE and all ages welcome

- General Sibley Park amphitheater, 5001 S. Washington St., Bismarck

- All concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.

- If there is poor weather, we will move to shelter #1.

The Joel Land Jazztet is a collective of the best local jazz musicians, assembled for moments that require elevated live jazz music. This group focuses on improvisation within a large repertoire of jazz styles: swing, Latin, funk, ballads and more. On May 21st, the group takes on the form of a quartet with Jim Anderson on drums, Darren King on bass, Fr. Nick Schneider on guitar, and Joel Land on saxophones.