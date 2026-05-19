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Joel Land Jazztet - Free Concert

Joel Land Jazztet - Free Concert

Dakota West Arts Council (DWAC) presents Summer Songs Concert Series at General Sibley Park and Campground in partnership with Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.
- FREE and all ages welcome
- General Sibley Park amphitheater, 5001 S. Washington St., Bismarck
- All concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.
- If there is poor weather, we will move to shelter #1.

The Joel Land Jazztet is a collective of the best local jazz musicians, assembled for moments that require elevated live jazz music. This group focuses on improvisation within a large repertoire of jazz styles: swing, Latin, funk, ballads and more. On May 21st, the group takes on the form of a quartet with Jim Anderson on drums, Darren King on bass, Fr. Nick Schneider on guitar, and Joel Land on saxophones.

General Sibley Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org
https://www.bisparks.org/

Artist Group Info

Joel Land Jazztet
General Sibley Park
5001 S Washington St.
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org
https://www.bisparks.org/facilities/general-sibley-park-campground/