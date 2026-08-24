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Knowledge on Tap: Soil and Oil Are Related in More Ways Than Their Spelling!

Knowledge on Tap: Soil and Oil Are Related in More Ways Than Their Spelling!

University Distinguished Professor Dr. Thomas DeSutter explores the connections between soil, agriculture, energy production, and land reclamation, examining why healthy soils matter and how they can remain productive after disturbance.
Arrive early to purchase food and beverages before the program begins.

Junkyard Brewing - West Fargo
$5
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Study
amber@thestudynd.org
thestudynd.org
Junkyard Brewing - West Fargo
409 Sheyenne St
West Fargo, North Dakota 58078
(701) 941-0276
info@junkyardwest.com
https://www.junkyardwest.com/