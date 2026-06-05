Little Composers Lab Preschool Discovery Hour
Little Composers Lab Preschool Discovery Hour
Make some noise and discover the science of sound at Little Composers Lab Preschool Discovery Hour with our friends Eckroth Music! Little learners will explore music, rhythm, and movement through hands-on activities, instruments, and creative play.
Activities Include:
Light-up dance games
Creating sound shakers
Building music inventions
and more!
June 10 & 13 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free Program | Best for ages 3–5
Please note: Special groups require prior booking.
PDH is proudly sponsored by Essentia Health!
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
09:00 AM - 09:45 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501