Make some noise and discover the science of sound at Little Composers Lab Preschool Discovery Hour with our friends Eckroth Music! Little learners will explore music, rhythm, and movement through hands-on activities, instruments, and creative play.

Activities Include:

Light-up dance games

Creating sound shakers

Building music inventions

and more!

June 10 & 13 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free Program | Best for ages 3–5

Please note: Special groups require prior booking.

PDH is proudly sponsored by Essentia Health!