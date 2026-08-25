Celebrate fall with an afternoon of shopping, food and family fun at the Max Community Market Fall Spooktacular!

Shop from local makers, bakers, growers and other small businesses while enjoying seasonal activities for all ages.

Planned festivities include:

• Pumpkin Pageant

• Costume Contest for children, teens, adults and families/groups

• Monster Crawl trick-or-treating through the market

• S’mores with the Max Fire Department

• Halloween photo area

• Family games and activities

• Food trucks and seasonal refreshments

• Best Decorated Vendor Booth Contest

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. The Spooktacular will be the final Max Community Market of the 2026 season.

