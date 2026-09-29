© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

John D. Odegard inducted into National Aviation Hall of Fame

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:14 PM CDT
From left to right: Retired Maj. Gen. John L. Barry presents John D. Odegard's National Aviation Hall of Fame award to members of Odegard's family; daughter Stephanie Odegard LaDue, wife Diane Odegard and son John Odegard Jr.
John Harrington Productions
/
submitted
From left to right: Retired Maj. Gen. John L. Barry presents John D. Odegard's National Aviation Hall of Fame award to members of Odegard's family; daughter Stephanie Odegard LaDue, wife Diane Odegard and son John Odegard Jr.

He is the namesake of UND's school of aerospace sciences.

The namesake of the University of North Dakota’s college of aerospace sciences was inducted posthumously into the National Aviation Hall of Fame last week.

John D. Odegard is one of North Dakota’s most prominent aviators in North Dakota history. He founded the college in 1968 with a fleet of just two aircraft. It has grown to become UND’s second largest program with over 2,000 students, 500 faculty and staff, and one of the largest civilian aircraft fleets in the country.

Odegard joins the Wright Brothers, Amelia Earhart, Charles Lindbergh and Neil Armstrong in the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

He was born in Minot in 1941. He passed away in 1998.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate