Governors opposing a bill in Congress that could restrict their ability to manage and use Missouri River water

The governors of North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming have sent a letter to Congress, opposing an attempt to restrict their authority to use Missouri River water.

The House already passed the 2026 Water Resources Development act. Section 120 of that bill would prohibit Missouri River water being diverted or exported, unless all the governors in states along the Missouri agreed.

"We just find that untenable," said North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong. "The reality is — if this language stays in place the way it is, downstream states will never let us use the water for anything up here."

Armstrong said the Missouri is important for North Dakota’s economy. And he said imposing this language could lead to protracted litigation.

"These guys are my friends," Armstrong said. "I know the governors down there. I know the members of Congress down there. But they don't get to decide how North Dakota does it."

The Senate has yet to take up the measure.