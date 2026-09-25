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New procedural space shortening wait times for pacemakers at Essentia Health-Fargo

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published September 25, 2026 at 3:11 PM CDT
New electrophysiology procedural space at Essentia Health-Fargo
Essentia Health-Fargo
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New electrophysiology procedural space at Essentia Health-Fargo

The space was converted from a general operating room space.

Essentia Health-Fargo doubled their electrophysiology procedure capacity this summer with a new procedural suite.

The two million dollar project included the renovation of a general operating room.

Kaila Jangula is operations manager of the cardiac catheterization lab at Essentia. She says this new space gave them the opportunity to go from one to two electrophysiologists available to perform procedures in this lab. One very common procedure being done here is the placement of pacemakers.

"We just saw the need for the patient population," she says. "Our patients were booking out, it wasn't uncommon to do six to eight weeks, sometimes longer. Now we're able to add an additional 30 patients a month for these procedures, and get them in anywhere from two to four weeks."

Jangula says the suite opened for operation this summer in July and has been a valuable addition to Essentia Health-Fargo. The suite features advanced imaging and mapping technology, and serves as a hybrid space also equipped with technology that can be used by interventional neurology.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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