New procedural space shortening wait times for pacemakers at Essentia Health-Fargo

Essentia Health-Fargo doubled their electrophysiology procedure capacity this summer with a new procedural suite.

The two million dollar project included the renovation of a general operating room.

Kaila Jangula is operations manager of the cardiac catheterization lab at Essentia. She says this new space gave them the opportunity to go from one to two electrophysiologists available to perform procedures in this lab. One very common procedure being done here is the placement of pacemakers.

"We just saw the need for the patient population," she says. "Our patients were booking out, it wasn't uncommon to do six to eight weeks, sometimes longer. Now we're able to add an additional 30 patients a month for these procedures, and get them in anywhere from two to four weeks."

Jangula says the suite opened for operation this summer in July and has been a valuable addition to Essentia Health-Fargo. The suite features advanced imaging and mapping technology, and serves as a hybrid space also equipped with technology that can be used by interventional neurology.