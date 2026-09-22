ND-20061 AFJROTC Fall Pancake Feed & Bake Sale
ND-20061 AFJROTC Fall Pancake Feed & Bake Sale
ND-20061 AFJROTC Fall Pancake Feed & Bake Sale
Saturday October 3, 2026
7:30am-10:30am
American Legion Post 21
303 30th St N
Moorhead, MN 56560
$10 Adults/$5 Kids (5-12)/Ages 4 and under eat free!
Funds raised support our cadets on their learning mission this school year!
Moorhead American Legion
$10
07:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
AFJROTC ND-20061 Parent Group
7015411421
afjrotcfargo@gmail.com
Moorhead American Legion
303 30th Street NorthMoorhead, Minnesota 56560
218-233-1297