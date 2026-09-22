ND-20061 AFJROTC Fall Pancake Feed & Bake Sale

Saturday October 3, 2026

7:30am-10:30am

American Legion Post 21

303 30th St N

Moorhead, MN 56560

$10 Adults/$5 Kids (5-12)/Ages 4 and under eat free!

Funds raised support our cadets on their learning mission this school year!