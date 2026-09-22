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ND-20061 AFJROTC Fall Pancake Feed & Bake Sale

ND-20061 AFJROTC Fall Pancake Feed & Bake Sale

ND-20061 AFJROTC Fall Pancake Feed & Bake Sale

Saturday October 3, 2026
7:30am-10:30am

American Legion Post 21
303 30th St N
Moorhead, MN 56560

$10 Adults/$5 Kids (5-12)/Ages 4 and under eat free!

Funds raised support our cadets on their learning mission this school year!

Moorhead American Legion
$10
07:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

AFJROTC ND-20061 Parent Group
7015411421
afjrotcfargo@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/15qZUnkM38/
Moorhead American Legion
303 30th Street North
Moorhead, Minnesota 56560
218-233-1297