Demand for North Dakota's 'First Home' mortgage program continues ti be strong
The demand for North Dakota’s first time home mortgage program continues to be strong.
The "FirstHome" program offers lower interest rates on home borrowing.
"As rates continue to increase — they're a little over seven percent now — ours tend to be a half to three-quarters of a percent below market, and sometimes one percent below market," said Authority Director Brandon Detlaff. "We say that housing finance agencies nationwide — this is the reason we exist."
Detlaff said in the higher rate environments, they can keep rates a little lower.
"Obviously, affordability is a huge problem with sales prices," Detlaff said. "Any little help you can get with interest rate reduction, helps that payment amount."
The Housing Authority recently sold $200 million in tax-free bonds and $65 million in taxable bonds for that program.