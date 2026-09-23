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Demand for North Dakota's 'First Home' mortgage program continues ti be strong

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published September 23, 2026 at 7:48 AM CDT
North Dakota Housing Finance Authority

The demand for North Dakota’s first time home mortgage program continues to be strong.

The "FirstHome" program offers lower interest rates on home borrowing.

"As rates continue to increase — they're a little over seven percent now — ours tend to be a half to three-quarters of a percent below market, and sometimes one percent below market," said Authority Director Brandon Detlaff. "We say that housing finance agencies nationwide — this is the reason we exist."

Detlaff said in the higher rate environments, they can keep rates a little lower.

"Obviously, affordability is a huge problem with sales prices," Detlaff said. "Any little help you can get with interest rate reduction, helps that payment amount."

The Housing Authority recently sold $200 million in tax-free bonds and $65 million in taxable bonds for that program.
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Local News affordable housing
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
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